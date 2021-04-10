Advertisement

High court halts Calif. virus rules limiting home worship

Graphic with Bible and cross.
Graphic with Bible and cross.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is telling California that it can’t enforce coronavirus-related restrictions that have limited home-based religious worship including Bible studies and prayer meetings.

The order from the court late Friday is the latest in a recent string of cases in which the high court has barred officials from enforcing some coronavirus-related restrictions applying to religious gatherings.

Five conservative justices agreed California’s restrictions limiting home-based worship should be lifted for now, while the court’s three liberals and Chief Justice John Roberts would not have done so.

The case involved two residents of Santa Clara County in the San Francisco area who want to host small, in-person Bible study sessions in their homes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How to deal with possible side effects after receiving the vaccine.
Can I take painkillers before or after a COVID-19 vaccine?
Nicolle Wilson faces new fraud charges
Additional prison sentence for Eau Claire woman
Mark Scoville and Catherine Ottinger were arrested Wednesday between Fairchild and Stanley by...
Two charged with human trafficking appear in court
When moms get vaccinated, their babies also gain protection against COVID-19.
Getting the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant: local mom shares her experience
A 5-year-old was found wandering on Rusk Ave. on Thursday evening after being left on a school...
5-year-old boy left on school bus found wandering in Madison

Latest News

Gavel and Jail
La Crosse man faces third child sexual assault case
Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a 41-round gun salute from the wharf at the...
Charles: Royal family ‘deeply grateful’ for world’s support
Coronavirus
DHS: 3.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Wisconsin
FILE - In this March 21, 2021, file photo people view the Supreme Court building from behind...
Group to study more justices, term limits for Supreme Court