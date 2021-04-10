Jacob’s Well hosts drive-thru produce giveaway

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Jacob’s Well Church hosted a free drive-thru grocery event Saturday afternoon, in hopes of giving away 1,200 boxes of food.

The ‘no-touch’ ‘Fresh Produce & Dairy Day’ saw 300 people within the first hour of distribution.

The 32-pound boxes for the community put together by USDA’s Farmers to Families were filled with fresh produce and meats.

Executive pastor Mark Reams, says with the vaccination site also at the church location, today was a one-stop shop for all things healthy.

“There’s hundreds of people getting vaccinations today while we’re also giving away food on this side so it’s actually a lot going on on our campus today,” says Reams. “We’re just hoping to bless the community by giving away some food and meeting some needs in the community.”

