Advertisement

La Crosse man faces third child sexual assault case

Gavel and Jail
Gavel and Jail(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) - A La Crosse man has been charged in his third child sexual assault case.

Online court records show 44-year-old Vanin Dell McKinnon was charged Thursday with repeated sexual assault of a child and causing a child to view sexual activity.

The La Crosse Tribune reports that the criminal complaint states McKinnon sexually assaulted a young girl over a four-year period between 2008 and 2012.

The girl was 4 years old when the abuse began. McKinnon is currently serving an 11-year prison sentence after he was convicted in 2019 of repeatedly assaulting a pre-teen girl in La Crosse.

His record also includes a 2009 misdemeanor conviction for having sex with a 16-year-old girl in La Crosse County.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How to deal with possible side effects after receiving the vaccine.
Can I take painkillers before or after a COVID-19 vaccine?
Nicolle Wilson faces new fraud charges
Additional prison sentence for Eau Claire woman
Mark Scoville and Catherine Ottinger were arrested Wednesday between Fairchild and Stanley by...
Two charged with human trafficking appear in court
When moms get vaccinated, their babies also gain protection against COVID-19.
Getting the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant: local mom shares her experience
A 5-year-old was found wandering on Rusk Ave. on Thursday evening after being left on a school...
5-year-old boy left on school bus found wandering in Madison

Latest News

Graphic with Bible and cross.
High court halts Calif. virus rules limiting home worship
Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a 41-round gun salute from the wharf at the...
Charles: Royal family ‘deeply grateful’ for world’s support
Coronavirus
DHS: 3.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Wisconsin
FILE - In this March 21, 2021, file photo people view the Supreme Court building from behind...
Group to study more justices, term limits for Supreme Court