Man dead, suspect in custody after shooting in Rusk County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Friday evening.

Deputies responded to reports of an altercation near Sheldon around 6:30 p.m.

Sheriff Jeffery Wallace says one man was found dead on the scene with a gunshot wound. A person of interest was arrested shortly after deputies arrived on scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

