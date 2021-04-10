Man dead, suspect in custody after shooting in Rusk County
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Friday evening.
Deputies responded to reports of an altercation near Sheldon around 6:30 p.m.
Sheriff Jeffery Wallace says one man was found dead on the scene with a gunshot wound. A person of interest was arrested shortly after deputies arrived on scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
