Pfizer vaccine to be considered for ages 12-15 amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin children

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Health experts in Wisconsin are warning of a concerning trend of increased COVID-19 cases in kids.

This week, the state reports the highest number of cases in any age group is in people under 18.

These circumstances make it even more essential to continue wearing masks and practice social distancing as people continue to be vaccinated according to Dr. Brandon Parkhurst, a Family Medicine Physician at Marshfield Clinic Health System in Rice Lake.

“We know that more people with this illness places more individuals at risk and places higher strain on the healthcare system,” says Dr. Parkhurst. “We are at a point where illness could ramp up again.”

As all five of the COVID-19 strains are identified in Wisconsin, most children are not yet eligible for the vaccine, leaving them vulnerable as other populations get the shot. However, relief could be on the way.

Pfizer-BioNTech has requested emergency use authorization from the FDA to use its vaccine in kids ages 12 through 15 after saying clinical trials proved it to be safe and 100% effective in that age group. In the U.S., Pfizer is currently the only vaccine available to people ages 16 and 17.

Dr. Michael Gutzeit, Chief Medical Officer at Children’s Wisconsin says approving the vaccine for more young people could help speed along the process to reach herd immunity.

“The sooner we can get safe, effective vaccines in as many people of all ages as possible the closer we get to overcoming the pandemic,” Dr. Gutzeit says.

The Pfizer vaccine will first have to go through a review process before eligibility can be expanded, a process that could take awhile.

“The information that Pfizer has collected will be shared with the FDA and the CDC and both of those organizations have processes and multiple steps to ensure the data submitted is accurate and that it reflects the safety of the vaccine and that it will result in a vaccine that is safe and effective for use,” says Dr. Gutzeit.

Though young people are at a lower risk of developing severe illness due to COVID-19, Dr. Gutzeit says it is still important to get vaccinated.

“Vaccines are one of the most effective ways to provide protection not only for those who are at risk but also to those who are healthy and allow them to continue to remain healthy,” he says.

For parents and teens unsure about receiving the vaccine, health experts recommend doing research from trusted organizations including the CDC and Wisconsin Department of Health Services or talking to a physician.

