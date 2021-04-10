Advertisement

Wisconsin board to consider $25K for man wrongfully convicted in 1995

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Claims Board is set to consider awarding $25,000 to a man wrongfully convicted in a 1995 homicide later connected to a Milwaukee serial killer.

Sam Hadaway is seeking the maximum compensation for a wrongful conviction under Wisconsin law.

He was convicted of attempted robbery in connection with the 1995 death of runaway Jessica Payne in Milwaukee. His friend, Chaunte Ott, was convicted of killing her.

New DNA tests in 2002 on semen found at the scene of Payne’s death pointed to serial killer Walter Ellis.

Ott was released from prison in 2009. Prosecutors dropped their case against Hadaway in 2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How to deal with possible side effects after receiving the vaccine.
Can I take painkillers before or after a COVID-19 vaccine?
Nicolle Wilson faces new fraud charges
Additional prison sentence for Eau Claire woman
Mark Scoville and Catherine Ottinger were arrested Wednesday between Fairchild and Stanley by...
Two charged with human trafficking appear in court
DMX, the rapper and actor known for iconic hip-hop songs and a gruff delivery, is dead at 50,...
‘Nothing less than a giant’: Rapper-actor DMX dies at 50
A 5-year-old was found wandering on Rusk Ave. on Thursday evening after being left on a school...
5-year-old boy left on school bus found wandering in Madison

Latest News

FILE - In this March 21, 2021, file photo people view the Supreme Court building from behind...
Group to study more justices, term limits for Supreme Court
SportScene 13 for Friday, April 9th
SportScene 13 Friday
WX Forecast
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Pfizer Vaccine
Pfizer: COVID Vaccine Effective in Kids Ages 12-15