1.4 million Wisconsinites have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(WRDW)
By Maria Blough
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -One in eight COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday.

The state reports an increase of 569 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 585,308. 3,923 tests came back negative.

Almost 97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 8,565.

Twenty-one more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 28,140.

The state reported one new COVID-19 death on Sunday. The total of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic now sits at 6,677.

Vaccinations

Thirty-seven percent or 2,168,966 Wisconsinites have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday. In total, 1,416,082 or 24% of Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 3,449,184 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Sunday.

County Data

County# of COVID-19 casesDeathsAt least one dose of a
COVID-19 vaccine		% of CountyCompleted the COVID-19
vaccination series		% of County
Barron5,602 (+10)7615,43134%11,31725%
Buffalo1,329 (-1)75,07439%3,63928%
Chippewa7,2229423,58537%16,39525%
Clark3,181 (+1)587,35721%5,28215%
Dunn4,504 (+10)3113,57530%8,88020%
Eau Claire11,336 (+7)10541,73140%29,14828%
Jackson2,591 (+2)266,65732%4,85224%
La Crosse12,515 (+4)8051,53944%32,82228%
Monroe4,4053713,47230%9,76521%
Pepin82372,51535%1,94627%
Rusk1,274163,48525%2,55618%
Trempealeau3,4843912,22741%8,56729%
Vernon1,891 (+1)3811,16836%7,72925%

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

