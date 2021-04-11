1.4 million Wisconsinites have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -One in eight COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday.

The state reports an increase of 569 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 585,308. 3,923 tests came back negative.

Almost 97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 8,565.

Twenty-one more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 28,140.

The state reported one new COVID-19 death on Sunday. The total of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic now sits at 6,677.

Vaccinations

Thirty-seven percent or 2,168,966 Wisconsinites have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday. In total, 1,416,082 or 24% of Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 3,449,184 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Sunday.

County Data

County # of COVID-19 cases Deaths At least one dose of a

COVID-19 vaccine % of County Completed the COVID-19

vaccination series % of County Barron 5,602 (+10) 76 15,431 34% 11,317 25% Buffalo 1,329 (-1) 7 5,074 39% 3,639 28% Chippewa 7,222 94 23,585 37% 16,395 25% Clark 3,181 (+1) 58 7,357 21% 5,282 15% Dunn 4,504 (+10) 31 13,575 30% 8,880 20% Eau Claire 11,336 (+7) 105 41,731 40% 29,148 28% Jackson 2,591 (+2) 26 6,657 32% 4,852 24% La Crosse 12,515 (+4) 80 51,539 44% 32,822 28% Monroe 4,405 37 13,472 30% 9,765 21% Pepin 823 7 2,515 35% 1,946 27% Rusk 1,274 16 3,485 25% 2,556 18% Trempealeau 3,484 39 12,227 41% 8,567 29% Vernon 1,891 (+1) 38 11,168 36% 7,729 25%

