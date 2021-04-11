Altoona Public Library to begin in-person browsing

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -The Altoona Public Library is reopening its doors and welcoming back patrons.

“We’re used to libraries being quiet but they’re a little too quiet, we want to welcome people back,” says Alyson Jones, Altoona Public Library director.

Jones says at the top of every hour, 40 people will be allowed in the building to browse the bookshelves, and use their available computers for 50 minutes at a time.

“I think people are just so happy to be able to get back in and choose their own things, I mean we’ve been helping as much as we can but you know sometimes there’s really no substitute for being able to choose your own materials,” says Jones.

Jones says plans to reopen have been discussed with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. Social distancing and masks are required.

“We have a cleaning protocol each hour we wipe down all of our high traffic areas and kind of reset the library for the next set of appointments,” Jones says.

While the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire begins its move to a temporary location on Mall Drive, Jones says Altoona’s library is prepared for increased demand.

“We’re very excited to see people back in especially kids we’re really looking forward to seeing kids back in the building again,” says Jones.

The library is still not open for group meetings or study sessions, but as it opens back up for browsing the popular ‘grab-no-go’ service will remain an option.

During tax season, Jones says the library will have standard tax forms available in the front lobby, available for pick-up during public hours, appointments not necessary.

To schedule a browsing or computer-use appointment, you can give Altoona public library a call or book online through their website, here.

Walk-ins will not be allowed.

