Advertisement

Dane County Board pushes to end no-knock warrants

(KWTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE - Members of the Dane County Board in Wisconsin are pressing the sheriff to stop any use of no-knock warrants, a police tactic that criminal justice reform advocates have pushed to ban.

The Wisconsin Journal Sentinel reports that the Dane County Board can’t ban the warrants. But board members are proposing a resolution to push the sheriff to stop using them.

Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney says he rarely uses the surprise raids, but they help prevent armed confrontations between police and suspects. The sheriff’s office executed no-knock warrants 11 times in 2020.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wisconsin State Journal.)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shooting
Man dead, suspect in custody after shooting in Rusk County
How to deal with possible side effects after receiving the vaccine.
Can I take painkillers before or after a COVID-19 vaccine?
Crews on scene of a fire in Eau Claire Saturday evening.
UPDATE: Fire department responds to Eau Claire trailer home fire
Nicolle Wilson faces new fraud charges
Additional prison sentence for Eau Claire woman
When moms get vaccinated, their babies also gain protection against COVID-19.
Getting the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant: local mom shares her experience

Latest News

Coronavirus
1.4 million Wisconsinites have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series
FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows the corporate logo of LG Electronics in Goyang,...
2 South Korean firms reach US electric vehicle battery deal
Ahmed Shaaban, a semi-truck driver from California, says he deliberately crashed into a pickup...
Semi-truck driver crashes into murder suspect’s car to end police chase
Robert was awarded for 75 years of continued service with the American Legion Auxiliary
WWII Veteran honored for 75 years with American Legion