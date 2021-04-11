DETOUR: S. Farwell Street to briefly close for utility work
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Starting Monday morning, South Farwell Street from Seaver Street to Emery Street will be temporarily closed for utility work.
The closure begins at 7 a.m. on April 12, and is expected to re-open at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
The recommended detour during this closure is Emery Street to South Barstow to Lake Street.
