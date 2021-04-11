DETOUR: S. Farwell Street to briefly close for utility work

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Starting Monday morning, South Farwell Street from Seaver Street to Emery Street will be temporarily closed for utility work.

The closure begins at 7 a.m. on April 12, and is expected to re-open at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The recommended detour during this closure is Emery Street to South Barstow to Lake Street.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO! South Farwell Street, from Seaver to Emery Streets will be closed starting at 7am on Monday, April 12th - find out the details here: https://t.co/LPYiCtywyj pic.twitter.com/F6fkR3Fjrf — EC Engineering Dept (@CityofECEngin) April 9, 2021

