Eau Claire non profit ensures girls are ready for prom at no cost

Once Upon A Prom
Once Upon A Prom(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Once upon a prom is a non-profit known for helping girls find the prom dress of their dreams at no cost! The only prerequisite is completing six hours of community service.

Prom night for Eau Claire North High School is just one week away.

“I’m really excited to go because last year I didn’t get to go because of COVID and even though it’s going to be different this year I’m really happy I get to go hang out with my friends,” said Jessa.

Jessa is a senior, who today found the perfect dress to wear.

“It was kind of hard to choose but when I tried that one on I knew it was the one,” she said.

She says it would have been hard to afford the dress, if it weren’t for Once Upon a Prom.

“When the girls walk in here I think they’re pretty amazed because we have more dresses here than any department store you’d go to so they’re selection is tremendous as well as only it only costs six hours of community service,” said organizer and founder, Jen Rooney

She says in previous years they would be helping hundreds of girls pick out dresses, shoes and accessories. This year Jessa is one of only 40 they are expecting.

“We wanted to make sure they girls who did need it could have it,” Rooney said.

They are making it all work out of their storage unit space this year. Secretary Stephanie Bauer says the hundreds of hours building up to these moments are absolutely worth it.

“We just had to be creative we had to make this in a way so that even though it’s a storage unit the girls had the space to shop the dresses and they felt comfortable doing that so we have arranged it so we have fitting rooms dresses that are organized by size”

Rita Hehl has been a seamstress for the nonprofit for eleven years now and says volunteering for this cause, is her favorite time of each year.

“When they walk out they can be proud of the dress they’re wearing and they are you should see the smiles they’re wearing when they come out”

“I thought the experience was really fun and there were a lot of options to choose from and I found a dress I really like and I’m excited to wear,” Jessa said.

Organizers are hopeful they can return to helping hundreds next prom season. For those still in need of a prom dress - organizers say they still have spots open this weekend.

