Advertisement

WWII Veteran honored for 75 years with American Legion

By Megan Kernan
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Community members from the Village of Hortonville gathered to honor a World War II Veteran. Robert Schneider, WWII Veteran, was presented an award at the Hortonville Opera House for 75 years of service with the American Legion Auxiliary Post 55. Robert was drafted in 1942, where he served for three years in the 11th Armored Division under General Patton’s third army.

“The fellowship of army or navy or marines or air force, anything, it’s just that fellowship is just amazing,” said Robert.

He was joined by other veterans, members of the Legion, family members and his wife, Ann, who was also given a certificate for 64 years with the American Legion.

The American Legion honors Robert for 75 years of membership
The American Legion honors Robert for 75 years of membership(WBAY)

“And I want to thank you, my goodness, getting together like this just to welcome me back, it’s very nice, I appreciate it very much,” Robert said.

Robert who turns 97-years-old in June, says he’s always stayed busy. Immediately signing up for the American Legion once he returned home, graduating from Lawrence University, and then working at Hortonville’s Feed Mill which he ended up taking over for his dad.

”I like being back home and running the mill and knowing all the people in the town, so I guess I’m a townie,” Robert explained.

Roberts son, Reed, shared some photos at the presentation of his dad during his service, including a picture of him in front of Hitler’s bombed house in Austria.

Robert standing outside of Hitler's bombed house in Austria
Robert standing outside of Hitler's bombed house in Austria(WBAY)

Robert said he’s had an awfully good life and continues to be great. He said he feels wonderful despite being partially blind and deaf.

“I’m not a bit tired or anything, I feel excellent, I’m the luckiest guy of this age or as I like to think. I just feel so fortunate and this is really something, it puts a cap on it, at least for today,” Robert said.

Robert said he’s just happy to be back in Hortonville with his family. Robert and his wife, Ann, have two sons, five grandkids and 1 great grandson. Following Robert’s legacy, two of his grandsons are currently serving in Wisconsin’s National Guard.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shooting
Man dead, suspect in custody after shooting in Rusk County
How to deal with possible side effects after receiving the vaccine.
Can I take painkillers before or after a COVID-19 vaccine?
Ahmed Shaaban, a semi-truck driver from California, says he deliberately crashed into a pickup...
Semi-truck driver crashes into murder suspect’s car to end police chase
Crews on scene of a fire in Eau Claire Saturday evening.
UPDATE: Fire department responds to Eau Claire trailer home fire
Nicolle Wilson faces new fraud charges
Additional prison sentence for Eau Claire woman

Latest News

FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Georgia pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccine site after adverse reactions
Coronavirus
1.4 million Wisconsinites have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series
Dane County Board pushes to end no-knock warrants
FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows the corporate logo of LG Electronics in Goyang,...
2 South Korean firms reach US electric vehicle battery deal
Ahmed Shaaban, a semi-truck driver from California, says he deliberately crashed into a pickup...
Semi-truck driver crashes into murder suspect’s car to end police chase