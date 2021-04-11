WWII Veteran honored for 75 years with American Legion

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Community members from the Village of Hortonville gathered to honor a World War II Veteran. Robert Schneider, WWII Veteran, was presented an award at the Hortonville Opera House for 75 years of service with the American Legion Auxiliary Post 55. Robert was drafted in 1942, where he served for three years in the 11th Armored Division under General Patton’s third army.

“The fellowship of army or navy or marines or air force, anything, it’s just that fellowship is just amazing,” said Robert.

He was joined by other veterans, members of the Legion, family members and his wife, Ann, who was also given a certificate for 64 years with the American Legion.

The American Legion honors Robert for 75 years of membership (WBAY)

“And I want to thank you, my goodness, getting together like this just to welcome me back, it’s very nice, I appreciate it very much,” Robert said.

Robert who turns 97-years-old in June, says he’s always stayed busy. Immediately signing up for the American Legion once he returned home, graduating from Lawrence University, and then working at Hortonville’s Feed Mill which he ended up taking over for his dad.

”I like being back home and running the mill and knowing all the people in the town, so I guess I’m a townie,” Robert explained.

Roberts son, Reed, shared some photos at the presentation of his dad during his service, including a picture of him in front of Hitler’s bombed house in Austria.

Robert standing outside of Hitler's bombed house in Austria (WBAY)

Robert said he’s had an awfully good life and continues to be great. He said he feels wonderful despite being partially blind and deaf.

“I’m not a bit tired or anything, I feel excellent, I’m the luckiest guy of this age or as I like to think. I just feel so fortunate and this is really something, it puts a cap on it, at least for today,” Robert said.

Robert said he’s just happy to be back in Hortonville with his family. Robert and his wife, Ann, have two sons, five grandkids and 1 great grandson. Following Robert’s legacy, two of his grandsons are currently serving in Wisconsin’s National Guard.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.