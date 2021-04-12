Advertisement

36-year-old man found dead in Rusk County after 9-1-1 call, father in custody

Scott O'Brien is in custody after his son was found dead with a single gunshot wound.
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody after Rusk County officials received a 9-1-1 call of an altercation and arrived on scene to see a 36-year-old Sheldon man dead on April 9.

Chief Deputy Phil Grassmann says the call was made around 6:29 p.m. with the location of N799 County Highway G.

The deceased man has been identified as Jesse O’Brien. Officials found him deceased at the scene with a single shot gun wound. His father, Scott O’Brien, 59, has been taken into custody.

The incident is still under investigation.

