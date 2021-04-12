Advertisement

Chippewa Falls Public Library to expand services, hours

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Public Library will be expanding their services and hours starting Monday.

Patrons will now be able to browse the building for 30 minutes and use the computer for one hour with no appointment needed. There will be a limit of 10 patrons in the building at the time, which is subject to change.

Summer hours are now started and will last through Labor Day. This includes Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The library remains closed on Sundays.

For more information, click here.

