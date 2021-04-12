City of Sheboygan makes history electing its youngest mayor

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Last week, Sheboygan residents elected the youngest mayor that the city has ever had. Mayor-elect, Ryan Sorenson, is just 27-years-old. Once sworn in, he will be the youngest acting mayor in the state of Wisconsin. Last Tuesday, he beat two-term soon-to-be-former mayor, Mike Vandersteen, by 1,300 votes.

“Sheboygan’s my hometown, I was born and raised right here and I want to make sure my hometown is successful and that it’s better than the way I found it,” Sorenson said.

A graduate from UW- Milwaukee, Sorenson says with 4 years under his belt on City Council, his trajectory started to change when he became the City Council President, shortly before the pandemic started. He says that’s when community leaders started to encourage him to run for mayor.

”A lot of people during these conversations said you know what, this pandemic has really demonstrated the status quo doesn’t really work, you know we need something fresh, we need some new innovative leadership to really help our city move forward, make sure that we can fully recover from this pandemic and make sure that we can survive through this too for local businesses. So during that process, a lot of folks encouraged me to step up and run and so I threw my hat in the ring just to offer something a little bit different, something a little bit new,” Sorenson explained.

He says his age can help make a difference in Sheboygan, providing fresh, new leadership.

”Yeah that was kind of the big motivation for me to get in this race and make a difference,” Sorenson said.

He says there are a couple of big issues that the city needs to improve. Once sworn in, Sorenson says he plans to focus on supporting local businesses, rolling out vaccines, infrastructure, and affordable housing.

”I’m ready to get to work and I know it’s no easy feat but you know if we work together we can get a lot done so I’m really looking forward to that,” Sorenson explained.

Sorenson says he’s going to help businesses bounce back from the pandemic and make sure they thrive and grow.

”So making sure that the money that we have, that were given, gets to the right businesses and I think a key component of that, that was missing is the communication tactic. So from day one, I’m going to make sure that I’m a good conduit between businesses and those resources as well,” Sorenson explained.

Sorenson starts his new job as mayor on April 20th. He says he’s ready to get to work and make that difference that Sheboygan needs.

