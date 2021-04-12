Electric co-ops celebrate National Lineman Appreciation Day

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -

The workers who keep our lights on are getting their own spotlight.

Electric cooperatives recognize the second Monday in April as National Lineman Appreciation Day.

The distinction acknowledges the tireless hours put in by those working one of the most dangerous jobs in the nation.

“Obviously you’ve got the electricity, that’s probably the most dangerous part of it but you also have the environment, you have traffic,” said Bill Mason, Assistant Line Superintendent for Riverland Energy Cooperative. “It’s not a 70-degree inside office job, you’re out in the elements.”

Riverland Energy is one of 24 electric co-ops in the state that serve more than 263,000 farms, homes, and businesses.

Linemen with Riverland say it’s a great line of work that provides value to their community.

“I never saw myself as someone sitting in an office staring out the window at people working outside,” said Adam Siebenaler, a lineman with Riverland Energy. “It was just a great opportunity to help the membership, help the community and work outside.”

The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) says the rural electric program has about 18,000 full-time linemen, but workers say the job can be a thankless one.

“Not a lot of people know what we do, they just flip on a light switch and expect it to come on, they don’t know what goes into it,” Siebenaler said.

“A lot of things depend on electricity and when it’s not there you really know it and you really take it for granted sometimes, but that’s why we’re there,” Mason added.

The NRECA says co-op lineworkers play a key role in monitoring power for 42 million Americans in 48 states while maintaining 2.6 million miles of distribution lines.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.