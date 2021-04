“Jeopardy! raises more than $117K for COVID relief in Aaron Rodgers’ hometown

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - More than $117,000 has been raised for an organization in Aaron Rodgers’ hometown of Chico, California.

Rodgers' has been the guest host of “Jeopardy!” for the last two weeks. “Jeopardy!” matcheded the winnings of all contestants and donated the money to Rodgers’ small-business COVID-19 fund at North Valley Community Foundation.

The first of Aaron Rodgers' two weeks as the guest host of Jeopardy! raised $117,725 for the North Valley Community Foundation! A look back at the MVP QB's first five episodes ⤵️ Posted by Green Bay Packers on Monday, April 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.