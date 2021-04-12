EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Kerri Eisold, RN, a nurse in the GI department at Mayo Health System of Eau Claire, for the Sunshine Award. Kerri went above and beyond her job duties recently. I needed medication prescribed by my doctor for a serious medical issue but I was getting the “run around” with my insurance company. I had tried nearly a week to get my medication with no success, which was at a ridiculously high cost, and getting my insurance company to pay for it. After calling Kerri and explaining all the problems I was having and that I was ready to give up, Kerri made numerous calls to my insurance company, the pharmacies, and spoke with my doctor. Because of her efforts the problems were corrected. I got my medication finally that same day. I cannot say that I’m cured, because I have a serious illness, but the medicine is helping with my nausea until I can have the needed surgery in two weeks. I know that without Kerri’s help, her strong work ethic, and kind words of encouragement for me, this problem would be on-going. Kerri is a gentle, compassionate, and hard-working nurse that we all should be proud of. She certainly made a difference in my life. I know how it felt to be helped with her caring kindness and concern. When a patient is so sick, and needs help, Kerri was there for me. You are a kind nurse who is excellent at your job. She definitely deserves recognition and the Sunshine Award.

Jean Holter

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.