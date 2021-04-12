La Crosse shooting suspect in custody

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - One suspect is in custody after a shooting was reported in the area of Rublee and Prospect Streets in La Crosse on April 4.

Officials say Julius Lloyd was identified as a suspect and taken into custody on April 9. Lloyd was seen entering a vehicle on the northside of La Crosse and officials conducted a traffic stop. When officers tried to take him into custody, he began to resist arrest, injuring one of the officers.

Lloyd had over $700 cash and 22 gem bags containing a substance officials say is “consistent with cocaine”.

