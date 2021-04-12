Advertisement

Mike Sinz new head football coach at Menomonie

Mike Sinz
Mike Sinz(WEAU)
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Menomonie has picked Mike Sinz as their new football coach. The Menomonie Area Board of Education approved the hiring at their meeting Monday evening.

The 2001 graduate of Menomonie High School replaces his high school coach, Joe Labuda, who retired after 32-years at the helm of the Mustangs.

Sinz is currently the head coach at Eau Claire Memorial, where he is currently leading the Old Abes in the alternate fall season. Before coming to Memorial for the past four seasons, he was the head coach at Mondovi for eight seasons.

Sinz will also serve as a special education in the district as well.

He inherits a Menomonie program that made 31-straight playoff appearances under Joe LaBuda and won five championships in his legendary career.

