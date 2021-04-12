Advertisement

Mother facing possible charges after she and child are injured in crash

Two people injured in Vernon County Crash
Two people injured in Vernon County Crash(Vernon County Sheriff's Office)
By Carla Rogner
Apr. 11, 2021
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A mother is facing possible charges of driving while intoxicated after she and her child were injured in a crash early Sunday morning in the town of Christiana.

The crash happened around 3:46 a.m. on County Road P near Lars Hill Rd. according to Vernon County Sheriff John Spears. He says Jennifer Melvin, 44 reported hitting a tree after falling asleep and losing control.

Deputies located Melvin and her five-year-old child around 4:03 a.m. and had to extricate them from the vehicle.

Authorities say Melvin was not wearing her seatbelt and her five year old child was in the front passenger seat not secured into a child booster seat.

Melvin and her child were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office is recommending Melvin be charged with Injury by Intoxicated use of a Motor vehicle with a passenger under the age of 16.

