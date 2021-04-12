Advertisement

New charges filed against Menomonie man, accused of sexual assault

Larry Young has been charged in Eau Claire County with charges that include sexual assault.
Larry Young has been charged in Eau Claire County with charges that include sexual assault.(WEAU)
By Jesse Horne
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - New charges are filed against a Dunn County man in a second case of sexual assault in which the man pretended to be an Uber driver and offered to give a woman a ride.

A complaint was filed today in Eau Claire County Court for 28-year-old Larry Young of Menomonie.

According to the complaint, in early February, Young pulled his vehicle up to a woman walking back to her residence on the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire campus. Investigators say once the victim got in, Young locked the door and twice attempted to sexually assault her.

Eau Claire Police were already investigating a second incident in which a victim claimed sexual assault was committed by a man claiming to be an Uber driver.

The ECPD noticed similarities between the two incidents, including the kind of car in each case and Young’s physical features.

Young is free on a $2,500 cash bond.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaxon Hunter
Attorneys: Chippewa Co. DHS not to blame for infant’s death
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun
Ahmed Shaaban, a semi-truck driver from California, says he deliberately crashed into a pickup...
Semi-truck driver crashes into murder suspect’s car to end police chase
shooting
Man dead, suspect in custody after shooting in Rusk County
Sheriff: Ex-dispatcher accused of refusing to return $1.2M

Latest News

While the positivity rate for new coronavirus cases has plateaued, COVID-19 hospitalizations...
Statewide COVID-19 positivity rate plateaus; vaccinations completed for nearly 25% of Wisconsin residents
Dog Bite Prevention Week
Dog Bite Prevention Week April 11-17
The Small Business Administration released PPP COVID-19 relief funds.
Wisconsin man pleads guilty to illegally obtaining COVID-19 relief loans
Julius Lloyd was taken into custody on April 9 following a shooting on the northside of La...
La Crosse shooting suspect in custody