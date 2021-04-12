New charges filed against Menomonie man, accused of sexual assault

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - New charges are filed against a Dunn County man in a second case of sexual assault in which the man pretended to be an Uber driver and offered to give a woman a ride.

A complaint was filed today in Eau Claire County Court for 28-year-old Larry Young of Menomonie.

According to the complaint, in early February, Young pulled his vehicle up to a woman walking back to her residence on the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire campus. Investigators say once the victim got in, Young locked the door and twice attempted to sexually assault her.

Eau Claire Police were already investigating a second incident in which a victim claimed sexual assault was committed by a man claiming to be an Uber driver.

The ECPD noticed similarities between the two incidents, including the kind of car in each case and Young’s physical features.

Young is free on a $2,500 cash bond.

