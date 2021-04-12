Advertisement

Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun

Police Chief Tim Gannon described the shooting as “an accidental discharge.”
People gather in protest, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
People gather in protest, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.(AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — Police in a Minneapolis suburb where a Black man was fatally shot during a traffic stop say the officer who fired intended to use a Taser, not a handgun.

The man identified by relatives as 20-year-old Daunte Wright died Sunday in Brooklyn Center, a city of about 30,000 people on the northwest border of Minneapolis. His death sparked violent protests, with officers in riot gear clashing with demonstrators into Monday morning.

The Minneapolis area was already on edge because of the trial of the first of four police officers charged in George Floyd’s death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

