Shellie Nitz has been such an asset to the community since she moved in our little town. Shellie has been a volunteer for the fire department, lions club, and as an EMT. Shellie is always willing to help and goes above and beyond whatever you might ask her to do. She makes our little community so much brighter. Please give her the Sunshine Award.

Jay Heath

