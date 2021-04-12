Statewide COVID-19 positivity rate plateaus; vaccinations completed for nearly 25% of Wisconsin residents

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY, WEAU) - Wisconsin saw coronavirus cases fall for a third straight day while the state’s measure of the positivity rate -- the percentage of tests coming back positive for the virus -- held steady. Meanwhile, COVID-19 hospitalizations are the highest since the end of February.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 402 new cases across 44 counties, based on 3,181 results for people being tested for the first time or testing positive for the COVID-19 virus for the first time. The 402 cases is the fewest in a week, since last Monday when the state identified about 300. The state is averaging 789 new cases per day. That 7-day average is up from Sunday because of last Monday’s low figure falling out of the equation. The percentage of all tests coming back positive was 3.8% for a third straight day. That metric, which is an indicator of the virus’s spread, had been rising since hitting a low of 2.0% a month ago.

The state reported 3 deaths -- one person each in Columbia, Grant and Milwaukee counties. That raises the state’s death toll to 6,680. Wisconsin is averaging 6 deaths per day for the past week. The death rate held steady at 1.14%. County-by-county case and death totals will be updated later in this article.

VACCINATIONS

The state typically sees a slump in vaccinations each weekend, reflected in lower numbers on Mondays. The same held true this week with the DHS reporting an increase of just 15,705 total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered since Sunday’s report. The state passed a milestone this weekend with 3.5 million doses administered, and now a total 3,542,552 doses to residents and people from out of state.

WISCONSIN ALLOCATED: 3,364,565 (from 4/6) ADMINISTERED: 3,542,552

PFIZER: 1,841,167 MODERNA: 1,545,047 JOHNSON & JOHNSON: 156,043

FIRST DOSE: 2,175,782 (37.4%) FULLY VACCINATED: 1,423,723 (24.5%)

EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 41,822 (40.0%) FULLY VACCINATED: 29,230 (27.9%)

CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 23,607 (36.5%) FULLY VACCINATED: 16,423 (25.4%)

LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 51,571 (43.7%) FULLY VACCINATED: 32,856 (27.8%)

DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 13,599 (30.0%) FULLY VACCINATED: 8,891 (19.6%)

Looking only at state residents, there are 2,175,782 who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine -- 37.4% of the state’s population -- a one-day increase of 6,816 people. The state reports 1,423,723 are fully vaccinated -- getting one shot of Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two shots of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines; that’s 7,641 more than reported Sunday, and is almost one-fourth (24.5%) of the state’s population. These may include vaccinations over the last few days as vaccinators’ reports continue coming into the state.

By our calculations, for the past week Wisconsin averaged 57,325 doses given per day, and 39,708 Wisconsin residents completed their vaccination regimen every day.

Vaccinations by percentage of age group:

16-17: 12.6% have received a dose/1.9% completed

18-24: 23.9% have received a dose/11.8% completed

25-34: 31.6% have received a dose/17.5% completed

35-44: 39.0% have received a dose/21.7% completed

45-54: 41.0% have received a dose/22.3% completed

55-64: 51.4% have received a dose/24.8% completed

65+: 78.4% have received a dose/69.6% completed

VARIANTS

HOSPITAL READINESS

The DHS reports 34 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period. That’s well below the 7-day average of 54 hospitalizations per day.

But the current number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals is the highest since February 27. Figures from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) on Monday find 304 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19, with 75 in intensive care units.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports a total 284 ICU beds open, which is 19.4% of the ICU beds in the state’s 136 hospitals. Counting all hospital beds -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- hospitals have 2,118 open beds, which is 19.0% of their beds.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. We use terms like “available” and “open,” but a hospital can only put a patient in a bed if it has the staff to care for them, including doctors, nurses and food services.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Adams – 1,664 cases (+3) (10 deaths)

Barron – 5,605 cases (+3) (76 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,329 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,272 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,222 cases (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,182 cases (+1) (58 deaths)

Crawford – 1,690 cases (17 deaths)

Dunn – 4,508 cases (+4) (31 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,338 cases (+2) (105 deaths)

Jackson - 2,591 cases (26 deaths)

Juneau - 3,050 cases (+2) (21 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,515 cases (80 deaths)

Monroe – 4,404 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (37 deaths)

Pepin – 823 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,705 cases (+3) (35 deaths)

Polk – 4,129 cases (43 deaths)

Price – 1,194 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Rusk - 1,274 cases (16 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,590 cases (+1) (23 deaths)

St. Croix – 7,113 cases (+34) (49 deaths)

Taylor - 1,841 cases (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,485 cases (+1) (39 deaths)

Vernon – 1,892 cases (+1) (38 deaths)

Washburn – 1,385 cases (+1) (18 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

