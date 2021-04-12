Advertisement

Warm temperatures cause state’s mosquito season to start early

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - During the past two years, snow was the talk of April, but in 2021, there may be something else sticking to your windshield.

Mosquitoes are making an early appearance this year due to unseasonably warm weather.

“There is a group of mosquitoes in Wisconsin that gets through the winter as an adult mosquito, and those, once we get to warm enough temperatures, are pretty much ready to go,” said Susan Paskewitz, an Entomology Professor at UW-Madison.

Wisconsin is home to more than 60 different types of mosquitoes.

Experts say to be pro-active, you should get rid of items in your yard that collect standing water to help stop it from becoming a breeding ground.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shooting
Man dead, suspect in custody after shooting in Rusk County
How to deal with possible side effects after receiving the vaccine.
Can I take painkillers before or after a COVID-19 vaccine?
Ahmed Shaaban, a semi-truck driver from California, says he deliberately crashed into a pickup...
Semi-truck driver crashes into murder suspect’s car to end police chase
Crews on scene of a fire in Eau Claire Saturday evening.
UPDATE: Fire department responds to Eau Claire trailer home fire
Nicolle Wilson faces new fraud charges
Additional prison sentence for Eau Claire woman

Latest News

SportScene 13 for Sunday, April 11th
Hosted by Ready Wisconsin, which is a part of Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, its...
Wisconsin’s Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week begins April 12
Jaxon Hunter
Attorneys: Chippewa Co. DHS not to blame for infant’s death
Two people injured in Vernon County Crash
Mother facing possible charges after she and child are injured in crash
Altoona Public Library to begin in-person browsing April 12.
Altoona Public Library to begin in-person browsing