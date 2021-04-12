Advertisement

Wisconsin man pleads guilty to illegally obtaining COVID-19 relief loans

The Small Business Administration released PPP COVID-19 relief funds.
The Small Business Administration released PPP COVID-19 relief funds.(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A Milwaukee man has pleaded guilty to obtaining more than $600,000 in fraudulent COVID-19 relief funds. Federal prosecutors said 42-year-old Stephen Smith entered his plea on Monday.

According to court documents, Smith acknowledged he submitted fraudulent applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans on behalf of three different companies that had folded.

He made false and misleading statements about the companies payroll expenses and directed co-conspirators to send him portions of the loans within days of receiving them. He then used the money to cover personal expenses.

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced July 14 and could get up to 30 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaxon Hunter
Attorneys: Chippewa Co. DHS not to blame for infant’s death
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun
Ahmed Shaaban, a semi-truck driver from California, says he deliberately crashed into a pickup...
Semi-truck driver crashes into murder suspect’s car to end police chase
shooting
Man dead, suspect in custody after shooting in Rusk County
Sheriff: Ex-dispatcher accused of refusing to return $1.2M

Latest News

Larry Young has been charged in Eau Claire County with charges that include sexual assault.
New charges filed against Menomonie man, accused of sexual assault
While the positivity rate for new coronavirus cases has plateaued, COVID-19 hospitalizations...
Statewide COVID-19 positivity rate plateaus; vaccinations completed for nearly 25% of Wisconsin residents
Dog Bite Prevention Week
Dog Bite Prevention Week April 11-17
Julius Lloyd was taken into custody on April 9 following a shooting on the northside of La...
La Crosse shooting suspect in custody