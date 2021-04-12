Wisconsin’s Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week begins April 12

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - April 12-16 will be Wisconsin’s Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week.

Hosted by Ready Wisconsin, which is a part of Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, its goal is to get people to prepare in case a dangerous storm rolls through their area.

WEAU Meteorologist Tucker Antico said severe weather is anything that can cause loss of life or property damage.

He said there are three types of severe weather.

“Once you have gusts that are stronger than 58 miles per hour that can do damage to structures,” Antico said. “Once you have hail that’s an inch or larger, that can obviously hurt you once your outside. Any hail can and that can also do damage to anything outside. And of course, any tornado is considered severe.”

Preparing for severe weather starts with having cell phone or another communications device to alert people to a potentially dangerous storm.

“Have a means to receive severe weather alerts whether that’s via your phone or if you can have a severe weather radio in your house, that’s highly recommended,” Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services Firefighter Nick Momphier said.

He adds, it’s important people have severe weather kits ready before the storm arrives.

“Ideally, food and water, things that are nonperishable,” Momphier said. “Canned foods, candles are a great thing to have in there if the power’s out and you need a source of heat and source of light, as well as anything that may be specific to your family.”

He also said it’s important people go somewhere safe in their house during severe weather, especially if there’s a potential tornado.

“Always stay in the lowest portion of your house,” Momphier said. “If you have a basement, that’s ideal. If not, get into an interior room in your house on the lowest floor. Avoid windows. Avoid any partial walls or anything that would not be as sturdy.”

He also recommends having battery powered electronics and plenty of batteries.

The National Weather Service and Wisconsin Emergency Management are holding a tornado drill on Thursday. They encourage people to practice their severe weather plans for 15 minutes at either 1:45 p.m. or 6:45 p.m. Due to concerns about technical limitations of the drill, Wisconsin Emergency Management, the National Weather Service, the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and Wisconsin Emergency Alert (EAS) Committee have decided not to hold the EAS live code test portion of the drill.

