10-year-old girl, honorary DeForest PD officer dies after battle with brain cancer

(WBAY)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The DeForest Police Department shared Monday that a young girl who had became an honorary officer has died Tuesday following a brain cancer diagnosis years earlier. She was 10 years old.

Mackenzie Clyde became an honorary police officer with DeForest PD on June 18, 2019, the department wrote in a Facebook post.

She was able to serve the community during her Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer (MACC) Fund “Wish” day. In May of 2018, Mackenzie was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma, a type of brain cancer that caused tumors in her head and more in her spine.

According to the department, Mackenzie died on April 9 at her home in West Allis.

“Mackenzie’s smile and laugh would light up a room,” said chief Olson in a statement. “In her visits following her wish day, Mackenzie would continue to be a source of inspiration and hope for our Department. The Clyde family has become a part of our family and we thank them for sharing Mackenzie with us. She will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.”

On the day in 2019 when Mackenzie became an honorary officer, her mom Courtney Clyde said the opportunity was a special moment for her daughter.

“Cancer can definitely steal your joy sometimes if you are not careful to let it not do so,” said Courtney Clyde at the time. “So when you get opportunities like this, when people are willing to really donate themselves and their time to provide such a great opportunity, it’s just so much fun and it’s so incredible.”

Mackenzie was issued a DeForest police officer uniform, took a ride in a squad car, turned on the lights, and even hit the “shooting range” to pop some balloons.

A Celebration of Life for Mackenzie is scheduled for April 30 in Milwaukee, the department added in their post.

