Advertisement

Assembly set to vote on Republicans’ COVID spending bills

The GOP has put together a package of bills that call for a $1 billion property tax cut; $200...
The GOP has put together a package of bills that call for a $1 billion property tax cut; $200 million for small businesses; and $75 million in tourism grants.(WEAU)
By Associated Press and Todd Richmond
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Assembly is set to vote on Republican plans for spending $3.2 billion in federal pandemic response aid.

The GOP has put together a package of bills that call for a $1 billion property tax cut; $200 million for small businesses; and $75 million in tourism grants. The package also calls for $150 million for nursing homes and assisted-living facilities; a three-month summer sales tax holiday; and an unknown amount for reimbursing the state’s unemployment insurance fund.

The Assembly is scheduled to vote on the bills during a Tuesday afternoon and evening floor session.

The money currently is at Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ disposal, but Republicans have been clamoring for more control of it.

Evers has signaled he’ll veto the proposals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say
Jaxon Hunter
Attorneys: Chippewa Co. DHS not to blame for infant’s death
Outside the home of Friday night's shooting in Rusk County that left 36-year-old Jesse O'Brien...
36-year-old man found dead in Rusk County, father in custody
People gather in protest, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun
Two people injured in Vernon County Crash
Mother facing possible charges after she and child are injured in crash

Latest News

The bill is expected to pass State Senate this week
Bill aims to prevent vaccine discrimination at the workplace
Sorenson will be sworn in on April 20th
City of Sheboygan makes history electing its youngest mayor
Gov. Tony Evers speaks after touring the state's first community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic,...
Federal appeals court sides with Evers over press access
Wisconsin Supreme Court says don’t purge voters from rolls