Advertisement

Biologists use huge nets in Mississippi River to remove carp

The agencies are working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Geological Survey on...
The agencies are working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Geological Survey on the project which began last week.(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) - The Department of Natural Resources in both Wisconsin and Minnesota are working with federal officials to try a new method to capture and remove invasive carp from the Mississippi River.

Biologists are using huge nets to section off parts of the river where the carp have been found. Recently they were working near La Crosse, a spot where the invasive species has been increasing in numbers.

Underwater sound and electricity are used to drive the fish into the nets.

The agencies are working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Geological Survey on the project which began last week.

Related Stories
Wisconsin, Minnesota work together to tackle invasive carp in Mississippi River

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outside the home of Friday night's shooting in Rusk County that left 36-year-old Jesse O'Brien...
36-year-old man found dead in Rusk County, father in custody
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say
Jaxon Hunter
Attorneys: Chippewa Co. DHS not to blame for infant’s death
People gather in protest, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun
Two people injured in Vernon County Crash
Mother facing possible charges after she and child are injured in crash

Latest News

The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J vaccine over clot reports
Bob Reeners in 2018 with a book describing his role in the D-Day invasion at Normandy
WATCH LIVE: Local veteran who survived D-Day buried at Arlington National Cemetery
Holocaust memorial
Wisconsin Assembly to OK Holocaust, genocide education
The GOP has put together a package of bills that call for a $1 billion property tax cut; $200...
Assembly set to vote on Republicans’ COVID spending bills