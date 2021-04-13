Eau Claire city city council member steps down from position

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire city council member is resigning, effective immediately.

City Council President Terry Weld says Mai Xiong submitted her resignation letter.

Xiong has served on the city council for one year.

In her resignation letter says she is embarking on a new career.

She is also part of the governor’s equity and inclusion council.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.