Eau Claire city city council member steps down from position

Mai Xiong
Mai Xiong(Eau Claire City Council)
By Danielle Wagner
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire city council member is resigning, effective immediately.

City Council President Terry Weld says Mai Xiong submitted her resignation letter.

Xiong has served on the city council for one year.

In her resignation letter says she is embarking on a new career.

She is also part of the governor’s equity and inclusion council.

