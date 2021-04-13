Eau Claire City Council discusses parklets and scooters

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire City Council members are looking at two additions that could change the downtown and Water Street areas.

Monday, council members discussed proposals bringing parklets to the downtown and Water Street areas. They also discussed an ordinance that would regulate a potential scooter share operation in the city.

The city’s interim Engineering Director, Leah Ness, said the parklet proposal would bring them to Eau Claire between April 1 and Oct. 31.

“An an extension of a business for a seating area or a continuation of a restaurant into the street right-away that would take up a parking stall adjacent to a business,” she said.

She said the city would require a barrier to keep people using them safe.

Downtown Eau Claire, Inc. (DECI) Executive Director Aaron White said since parklets would be mainly used by restaurants to extend outdoor seating, other DECI members aren’t as keen on the idea.

“You have some of the businesses that are retail driven and don’t have those same seating requirements,” he said. “They don’t like seeing those parking spaces being taken up.”

The city would only allow one spot on each side of a block to be used as a parklet.

“It’s a really cool concept. I could see why restaurant owners are going to absolutely love them. I would love to use one,” said Kyle Lehman.

He owns Ivy Media on Barstow Street downtown. He said he’s concerned parklets could make it harder for his clients to find parking.

“Losing those extra spots is going to not be very nice,” Lehman said.

Council members also discussed an ordinance limiting where people could discard rented scooters.

“Parking of scooters be in geofence locations, rented locations, private property with permission, at docking locations or at bike racks,” Ness said.

She said two scooter rental companies have approached the city about operating in Eau Claire.

State law allows them to operate within cities.

“Having an ordinance that provides some level of guidance and governance by the city on how these scooter share programs are operated, and polices them to some extent, would be a benefit to the community to make sure they’re operated in a responsible and safe manner,” White said.

The city already prohibits people riding scooters on trails or sidewalks downtown and in the Water Street District.

The city did receive a letter from South Barstow Improvement District Chair Erin Klaus who expressed concerns about a potential scooter share program. They included enforcing the proposed ordinance and potential clutter in public right-of-ways and private spaces.

