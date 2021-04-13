Gov. Evers announces $100M investment in economic recovery

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has announced a $100 million investment in Wisconsin’s economic recovery as part of the state’s funds received under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act.

“Our top priority continues to be getting these funds out to folks who need it across our state so they can recover and bounce back from this pandemic,” said Gov. Evers. “Many of our state’s downtowns have been hit hard as retailers, restaurants, and other Main Street businesses closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and these grants are intended to get those storefronts filled and get our downtowns humming again.”

The announcement includes $50 million in Wisconsin Tomorrow - Main Street Bounceback grants, to encourage businesses to move into vacant storefronts in downtowns and other commercial corridors around the state. The program will provide $10,000 grants to new or existing businesses that move into vacant commercial properties in Wisconsin communities.

In addition, Gov. Evers announced a $50 million Equitable Recovery program, primarily through grants to community partners who are doing work to eliminate disparities and promote equity and inclusion, which will be coordinated by the Department of Administration.

Throughout the pandemic, racial disparities have persisted in COVID-19 health outcomes and economic impacts, exacerbating existing stark disparities experienced by underserved communities, in particular for people of color in Wisconsin.

The Equitable Recovery program will invest in work across many of the indicators of economic well-being identified in the WEDC’s recently released Wisconsin Tomorrow 2021 report, including economic, educational, health, housing, and environmental initiatives. Gov. Evers has allocated $2.5 billion from the roughly $3.2 billion the state anticipates receiving in American Rescue Plan Act funds to assist Wisconsin’s recovery and restore economic well-being.

The state continues to await federal guidance before being able to provide complete program details or open applications.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.