Advertisement

Gov. Evers announces $100M investment in economic recovery

Gov. Evers Announces $100 Million Investment in Economic Recovery
Gov. Evers Announces $100 Million Investment in Economic Recovery(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has announced a $100 million investment in Wisconsin’s economic recovery as part of the state’s funds received under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act.

“Our top priority continues to be getting these funds out to folks who need it across our state so they can recover and bounce back from this pandemic,” said Gov. Evers. “Many of our state’s downtowns have been hit hard as retailers, restaurants, and other Main Street businesses closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and these grants are intended to get those storefronts filled and get our downtowns humming again.”

The announcement includes $50 million in Wisconsin Tomorrow - Main Street Bounceback grants, to encourage businesses to move into vacant storefronts in downtowns and other commercial corridors around the state. The program will provide $10,000 grants to new or existing businesses that move into vacant commercial properties in Wisconsin communities.

In addition, Gov. Evers announced a $50 million Equitable Recovery program, primarily through grants to community partners who are doing work to eliminate disparities and promote equity and inclusion, which will be coordinated by the Department of Administration.

Throughout the pandemic, racial disparities have persisted in COVID-19 health outcomes and economic impacts, exacerbating existing stark disparities experienced by underserved communities, in particular for people of color in Wisconsin.

The Equitable Recovery program will invest in work across many of the indicators of economic well-being identified in the WEDC’s recently released Wisconsin Tomorrow 2021 report, including economic, educational, health, housing, and environmental initiatives. Gov. Evers has allocated $2.5 billion from the roughly $3.2 billion the state anticipates receiving in American Rescue Plan Act funds to assist Wisconsin’s recovery and restore economic well-being.

The state continues to await federal guidance before being able to provide complete program details or open applications.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outside the home of Friday night's shooting in Rusk County that left 36-year-old Jesse O'Brien...
36-year-old man found dead in Rusk County, father in custody
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say
Jaxon Hunter
Attorneys: Chippewa Co. DHS not to blame for infant’s death
People gather in protest, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun
Larry Young has been charged in Eau Claire County with charges that include sexual assault.
New charges filed against Menomonie man, accused of sexual assault

Latest News

The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson...
Wisconsin providers, officials pause Johnson & Johnson vaccine administration
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
The new DHS clinic in Barron County will be the sixth such clinic statewide, which also...
Wisconsin DHS announces new COVID-19 vaccination clinic to open in Rice Lake
Gov. Tony Evers during the DHS press conference on July 23.
UPDATE: Gov. Evers gives a COVID-19 update