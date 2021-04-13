National immigration reform caravan crosses into Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

A nationwide call for immigration reform is making its way through Wisconsin.

The March to Victory - Relay Across America moved into the state from Minnesota on Tuesday, crossing over the Mississippi River into La Crosse.

The movement is calling on the Biden Administration to stop deportations and provide citizenship and COVID-19 recovery for all.

A torch was passed between immigrant essential workers from the two states, followed by a march and short program at Riverside Park.

The Wisconsin leg of the caravan is part of a national trek across 30 states culminating in Washington D.C. on May 1st, marking the end of the Biden Administration’s first 100 days in office.

Supporters hope their efforts will result in new regulations from our nation’s capitol.

“With the momentum that we have right now in Congress, we’re hoping that some form of legislation is passed for a path to citizenship for our immigrant sisters and brothers here in the U.S.,” said Jose Rubio-Zepeda with the Coulee Region Immigration Task Force.

The torch will be heading to Wisconsin Dells on Thursday, with additional stops in Madison, Green Bay, Milwaukee and other cities planned over the following days.

