Nearly 25% of all Wisconsin residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY, WEAU) - Wisconsin’s 7-day average for new coronavirus cases rose for the 12th day in a row on Tuesday after the state reported 922 new cases. The average is up to 795 cases per day, by our calculations, the highest since mid-February. New cases were found in all but nine counties.

The 7-day average of the positivity rate, which indicates the spread of the coronavirus in the state, held steady at 3.8% of all test results coming back positive; that metric has been flat since March 8.

The state also reported 10 more people died from COVID-19, only the second time this month the death count was in double digits, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,690. The death rate held steady at 1.14% of all cases and the 7-day average remained at 6 cases per day. The deaths were in nine counties: Dodge, Door, Milwaukee (2), Racine, Sauk, St. Croix, Vernon, Waukesha and Waupaca.

Since February 5, 2020, the DHS reports 3,365,486 people in Wisconsin have been tested for the coronavirus at least once. That’s 58% of the state’s population. Out of these:

586,632 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

28,244 were hospitalized (4.8%)

6,690 died (1.14%)

570,358 are considered recovered (97.4%)

8,428 are still active cases (1.4%, down from 1.5%)

VACCINES

New figures Tuesday from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show 7 out of 10 seniors ages 65 and over are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This is the age group most vulnerable to the disease caused by the coronavirus who accounted for more than 78.6% of COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin.

The state is nearing one-fourth of its population completing their vaccinations, with 24.8% of state residents receiving both doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That’s 1,441,345 people protected against the effects of the virus -- 17,622 more people than reported a day earlier. The DHS says 37.6% of state residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, or 2,190,652 people.

Over the past week, Wisconsin averaged 60,608 doses administered each day to residents and people from out of state, and 35,590 state residents completing their vaccination regimen every day, according to our calculations. Brown County passed 100,000 county residents getting at least one shot and is 1 of 8 counties in WBAY’s viewing area ahead of the state’s average of fully vaccinated residents. Tuesday’s vaccination totals by county are listed below in this article.

In the past week, the state’s seen a huge jump in the number of teenagers getting vaccinated since that opened up to everyone 16 and up on April 5. To date, only 2% of Wisconsin teens ages 16 and 17 are fully vaccinated but 13% have received at least one dose.

Vaccinations by percentage of age group:

16-17: 13.0% have received a dose/2.0% completed

18-24: 24.2% have received a dose/12.0% completed

25-34: 31.9% have received a dose/17.8% completed

35-44: 39.4% have received a dose/22.1% completed

45-54: 41.4% have received a dose/22.7% completed

55-64: 51.8% have received a dose/25.4% completed

65+: 78.5% have received a dose/70.0% completed

Wisconsin vaccinators still need to reach minority groups who are disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 virus. Although Whites account for 75.7% of all known coronavirus cases, they make up 80.9% of the state’s population. Blacks, who are 6.4% of the state population, account for 6.9% of cases and 11.8% of COVID-19 hospitalizations. Hispanics and Latinos, who are 7.1% of the population, were 11.1% of coronavirus cases and 9.8% of hospitalizations.

Vaccinations by percentage of race or ethnicity:

Race

American Indian: 22.7% have received a dose/15.7% completed

Asian: 28.0% have received a dose/14.2% completed

Black: 15.7% have received a dose/9.1% completed

White: 35.5% have received a dose/23.6% completed

Ethnicity

Hispanic: 19.7% have received a dose/10.2% completed

Non-Hispanic: 36.4% received a dose/24.2% completed

Note: 7.1% of vaccinations reported race unknown; 3.6% of records reported race as “other”; 6.4% of vaccination records did not report ethnicity.

VARIANTS

HOSPITAL READINESS

The DHS reports 70 hospitalizations for serious COVID-19 symptoms in the last 24-hour period. We calculate the state is averaging 54 new hospitalizations per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports 317 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, 13 more than Monday when deaths and discharges are taken into account. There are 76 in intensive care, which is 1 more than Monday.

The WHA reports in terms of hospital readiness there are 233 ICU beds available, or 15.9% of the ICU beds in the state’s 136 hospitals. There are 1,857 of all types of beds available -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- or 16.8% of the state’s hospital beds.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. We use terms like “open” or “available,” but a hospital can only put a patient in a bed if it has the staff to care for them, including doctors, nurses and food services.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Adams – 1,665 cases (+1) (10 deaths)

Barron – 5,608 cases (+3) (76 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,331 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,236 cases (+14) (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,184 cases (+2) (58 deaths)

Crawford – 1,690 cases (17 deaths)

Dunn – 4,511 cases (+3) (31 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,344 cases (+6) (105 deaths)

Jackson - 2,596 cases (+5) (26 deaths)

Juneau - 3,052 cases (+2) (21 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,522 cases (+7) (80 deaths)

Monroe – 4,411 cases (+7) (37 deaths)

Pepin – 823 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,711 cases (+6) (35 deaths)

Polk – 4,155 cases (+26) (43 deaths)

Price – 1,196 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Rusk - 1,275 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,591 cases (+1) (23 deaths)

St. Croix – 7,134 cases (+24) (50 deaths) (+1)

Taylor - 1,842 cases (+1) (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,486 cases (+1) (39 deaths)

Vernon – 1,892 cases (39 deaths) (+1)

Washburn – 1,389 cases (+4) (18 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

Copyright 2021 WBAY, WEAU. All rights reserved.