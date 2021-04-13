Signature bond set for former teacher charged with sexual assault

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Bond has been set for a former teacher charged with repeated sexual assault of a child.

Roger Sahs, 72, appeared in Eau Claire County Court Tuesday.

Sahs was a former teacher at Eau Claire Memorial High School and McDonnell Central High School who had been substitute teaching in the Eau Claire Area School District in February.

In October, a woman told authorities she had been sexually assaulted multiple times by Sahs beginning when she was seven years old.

Sahs is to have no contact with the victims and his signature bond was set at $10,000.

