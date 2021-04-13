Advertisement

City proposes slight fee increase at Jeffers Road green waste site

The city of Eau Claire is proposing higher fees to accept biodegradable yard waste at its green waste site on Jeffers Road.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire City Council Tuesday discussed a hike in green waste fees, which comes after no private companies showed interest in running the site.

Steve Plaza is manager of the city’s parks, forestry, cemeteries, building and grounds.

He says they didn’t want the site sitting idle this spring, therefore prompting the city to resume operations on Jeffers Road.

“We know the Brush Site is a vital part of keeping our environment safe, green waste is always positive,” says Plaza.

Plaza says more manpower, will come at a slightly higher price.

“We’re just looking to maintain our costs, to maintain that brush site for staffing and grinding up the material,” he says.

For the past five years, Boxx Sanitation, a local garbage collections service, ran the site.

Boxx sold $35 season passes for people who wanted to dump unlimited yard waste, something the city’s proposal does not include.

Under the new proposal, unloading a pick-up truck bed full of waste could run $10 to $15 more per truckload.

Boxx Sanitation owner Josh Boxx, says they made the choice not to run the site again after the retirement of one key employee, Lefty.

“He was with us five years for that contract and Lefty chose to retire,” says Boxx.

As a reminder Plaza says they will only accept leaves, clippings and branches under 6 inches in diameter.

“We won’t be taking bricks, landscaping, lumber anything created it all needs to be biodegradable,” adds Plaza.

He adds residents can also take wood chips, mulch and compost made at the site for free.

If the city approves the new green waste fees, similar to Boxx Sanitation’s operation of the site, it will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays—except on holidays and during inclement weather.

