Wisconsin Assembly to OK Holocaust, genocide education

Holocaust memorial
Holocaust memorial(WCJB)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Assembly is set to approve a bipartisan bill that would require schools to include instruction on the Holocaust and other genocides.

Under the proposal, public schools, charter schools and private voucher schools would have to include such instruction on the Holocaust and other genocides at least once in grades 5-8 and once in grades 9-12.

The bill would require the state superintendent to develop model curricula in consultation with an organization in Wisconsin and state agency in another state that has developed such curricula. The bill does not name an organization or state agency.

The Assembly was set to pass the measure during a Tuesday floor session. Approval would send the bill to Gov. Tony Evers.

