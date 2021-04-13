Wisconsin DHS announces new COVID-19 vaccination clinic to open in Rice Lake

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services and Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that a new community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinic will open at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire campus in Rice Lake, Wis. on April 20.

The new DHS clinic in Barron County will be the sixth such clinic statewide, which also includes locations in Douglas, La Crosse, Marathon, Racine, and Rock counties.

“We started opening these clinics with the goal to optimize local vaccination efforts by closing gaps in vaccine access across Wisconsin,” said Gov. Evers.

At the start, the clinic plans on administering at least 200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine per day, with the capacity to administer up to 500 doses per day, depending on the availability of vaccines.

The clinic will be open Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., beginning April 20.

Anyone ages 16 and older can schedule an appointment at the Barron County clinic by using the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry.

AMI Expeditionary Healthcare will operate the site, with help from other local health partners as well as the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

