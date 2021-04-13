Advertisement

Wisconsin DNR seeks public comment on fall 2021 wolf season, future wolf management

The public comment period will be open April 15 to May 15.
FILE. Gray wolf in winter months.
FILE. Gray wolf in winter months.(Wisconsin DNR)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WLUC) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) announced late Monday it is seeking public input on the next 10 years of wolf management in Wisconsin.

The WDNR simultaneously requests public comment on the fall 2021 wolf harvest season through the same online input tool.

The public comment period will be open April 15 to May 15 during which the online input tool will available on the Wisconsin DNR Wolf management plan webpage.

As part of the management plan revision process, the WDNR will convene a Wolf Management Plan Committee (WMPC). Ahead of the summer WMPC meetings, the DNR encourages the public to provide input on the next 10 years of wolf management in Wisconsin.

Following the public comment period on wolf management’s future in Wisconsin, the WMPC will provide input to the WDNR for developing an updated wolf management plan. The committee will comprise stakeholder groups, including hunting/trapping organizations, wolf advocacy/education organizations and agricultural/ranching organizations.

The WDNR also reserves additional seats on the WMPC for invited tribal and governmental agencies, the Wisconsin Conservation Congress and WDNR technical staff support.

The WDNR will write an initial draft of the wolf plan, guided by science and input from the WMPC and the public. The draft plan will be made available for public review and comment. The Wisconsin DNR will then submit a final draft to the Natural Resources Board (NRB) for approval in mid-2022.

The WDNR is also simultaneously working to prepare for a fall 2021 wolf harvest season through a transparent and science-based process. The Wisconsin DNR has convened a 2021 Wolf Harvest Advisory Committee to provide input on the fall season’s management objectives and harvest quota.

The committee will consider the current management plan, state statute and the February 2021 season report in providing input to the department.

Throughout the process, the WDNR will also coordinate with tribal partners and seek further public input on harvest objectives.

Visit the Wisconsin DNR’s website for more information on the wolf management plan and the Fall 2021 wolf harvest season.

Wolf Management Planning Committee Timeline

Wisconsin DNR Wolf Management Planning Committee Timeline.
Wisconsin DNR Wolf Management Planning Committee Timeline.(Wisconsin DNR)

2021 Wolf Harvest Season Planning Timeline

Wisconsin DNR 2021 Wolf Harvest Season Planning Timeline.
Wisconsin DNR 2021 Wolf Harvest Season Planning Timeline.(Wisconsin DNR)

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say
Jaxon Hunter
Attorneys: Chippewa Co. DHS not to blame for infant’s death
Outside the home of Friday night's shooting in Rusk County that left 36-year-old Jesse O'Brien...
36-year-old man found dead in Rusk County, father in custody
People gather in protest, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun
Two people injured in Vernon County Crash
Mother facing possible charges after she and child are injured in crash

Latest News

The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson...
FDA: Pause for J&J vaccine over clot reports to last ‘matter of days’
The GOP has put together a package of bills that call for a $1 billion property tax cut; $200...
Assembly set to vote on Republicans’ COVID spending bills
Farmers ahead of last year’s spring planting this year
Skywarn 13 Forecast on Hello Wisc (4/13/21)
Skywarn 13 Forecast on Hello Wisc (4/13/21)