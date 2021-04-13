Advertisement

Wisconsin, Minnesota DNR tackle invasive carp on Mississippi

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) - Fisheries crews from Wisconsin and Minnesota plan to gather near La Crosse next month and attempt a new technique to remove invasive carp from the Mississippi River.

The so-called modified unified method combines netting and herding techniques to drive and concentrate fish from a large area into a small zone for removal.

The effort will be focused on taking out bighead, grass and silver carp. They are non-native species that have wreaked ecological havoc in the Illinois, Missouri and Ohio river systems and are spreading north in the Mississippi.

The work is scheduled to begin April 5. The Journal Sentinel reports it will be conducted by the Minnesota and Wisconsin Departments of Natural Resources, the U.S. Geological Survey and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outside the home of Friday night's shooting in Rusk County that left 36-year-old Jesse O'Brien...
36-year-old man found dead in Rusk County, father in custody
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say
Jaxon Hunter
Attorneys: Chippewa Co. DHS not to blame for infant’s death
People gather in protest, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun
Two people injured in Vernon County Crash
Mother facing possible charges after she and child are injured in crash

Latest News

The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J vaccine over clot reports
Bob Reeners in 2018 with a book describing his role in the D-Day invasion at Normandy
WATCH LIVE: Local veteran who survived D-Day buried at Arlington National Cemetery
The agencies are working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Geological Survey on...
Biologists use huge nets in Mississippi River to remove carp
Holocaust memorial
Wisconsin Assembly to OK Holocaust, genocide education
The GOP has put together a package of bills that call for a $1 billion property tax cut; $200...
Assembly set to vote on Republicans’ COVID spending bills