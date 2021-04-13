Advertisement

Wisconsin officials remind residents of tax filing deadline pushback

(WIBW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With tax day normally taking place this week, the Wisconsin Department of Revenue is reminding residents that they extended the state tax filing deadline.

Both state and federal income taxes for 2020 will now be due on May 17.

The state Dept. of Revenue notes that Wisconsin law requires it move the deadline from the typical April 15 due date to match the federal one if the Internal Revenue Service opts to extend it during a presidential emergency. Interest and penalties will also be waived during that month and will only start applying on May 18.

Dept. of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca did note, however for many, if not most, people in Wisconsin the extended deadline won’t matter too much.

“Roughly, half of all taxpayers in Wisconsin have already filed their tax returns, and most have received refunds, on average over $800,” he added. “We are still processing returns and issuing refunds and other credits that Wisconsinites rely on such as the Homestead Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.”

Here are the changes detailed by DOR as a result of the later deadline:

  • Individuals do not have to file any extension forms to be eligible for this new due date.
  • No interest or penalties will accrue during the period of April 15, 2021 to May 17, 2021. Interest and late filing fees will apply beginning May 18, 2021.
  • No underpayment interest will apply for failure to make quarterly estimated individual income tax payments for the 2020 tax year.
  • This relief is solely for 2020 individual income tax returns and payments that are normally due on due April 15, 2021.

This relief does not apply to:

  • 2021 estimated tax payments for individuals, the first payment of which is due April 15, 2021, or to any other returns or tax payments due to the Department of Revenue.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaxon Hunter
Attorneys: Chippewa Co. DHS not to blame for infant’s death
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say
Ahmed Shaaban, a semi-truck driver from California, says he deliberately crashed into a pickup...
Semi-truck driver crashes into murder suspect’s car to end police chase
shooting
Man dead, suspect in custody after shooting in Rusk County
Sheriff: Ex-dispatcher accused of refusing to return $1.2M

Latest News

Mai Xiong
Eau Claire city council member steps down
Mike Sinz
Mike Sinz new head football coach at Menomonie
POW bracelet returned to Vietnam veteran whose name it bears
POW bracelet returned to Vietnam veteran whose name it bears
The bill is expected to pass State Senate this week
Bill aims to prevent vaccine discrimination at the workplace