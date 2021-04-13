Wisconsin providers, officials pause Johnson & Johnson vaccine administration

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After the Centers for Disease Control and the federal Food and Drug Administration recommended a pause in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Wisconsin health care officials, providers, and clinics will follow the recommendation.

On Tuesday, the CDC and FDA recommended the pause in administering the Johnson & Johnson, or Janssen, vaccine. The pause is so that the agencies can investigate rare cases of blood clots as a result of receiving the vaccine.

Six such cases have been reported out of over 6.8 million doses administered in the United States.

In Wisconsin, the state’s Dept. of Health Services also announced that the agency would instruct vaccinators to pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

During a media briefing Tuesday afternoon, Wisconsin DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution.

Several western Wisconsin county health departments have also indicated they will instruct their vaccine-distribution partners to pause distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, including Eau Claire, Dunn, and Buffalo counties.

Providers are also opting to pause distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. According to a statement by Mayo Clinic Health System, Mayo Clinic will follow the CDC and FDA guidance, adding that locations in northwestern Wisconsin have ‘an ample supply’ of the Pfizer vaccine and will continue to have vaccination appointments available.

Prevea Health locations that were previously offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at its vaccination clinics will administer a different vaccine in its place, according to their website. Several locations are offering either Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, if supply is available, by appointment only.

Walgreens will also suspend administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, indicating that they would work with patients who had previously-scheduled appointments for vaccines to reschedule as supply allows, according to a media release.

FDA and CDC officials pointed out in their Tuesday morning media briefing that the recommendation was not a mandate, and that providers could still continue to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Federal and state health officials advised that if you have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, that the blood clotting issue is extremely rare. Those who received the vaccine over one month ago are ‘extremely unlikely’ to have this issue, according to the CDC.

If a person received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and experience severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks of its administration, they are advised to contact their primary health provider.

