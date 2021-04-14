Advertisement

Blugolds tennis team “acing” the season

By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The UW-Eau Claire Men’s Tennis team is so far, acing the season. The Blugolds currently have a record of eight wins and one loss as they head into the final stretch of the season.

The team normally has a season in both the spring and the fall, but due to COVID-19, their last two seasons were canceled. This year, the Blugolds are making up for lost time by winning and bonding

Senior, Matt Gilbert said, “It’s been a blast, I mean I don’t think any of us expected to be this good, at least through how deep our singles lineup is, how crafty we can be at doubles and how much we can shift around our lineup when we want to.”

Senior, Grant Mauthe added, “Been able to bond really well throughout this year under such unique circumstances of the challenges this season has brought, so you know being able to get closer together with each other through that has just been a really fun and unique experience.”

Over the winter, the team found out they’d be able to retake the court this spring for the first time in a year, and are cherishing every moment

Sophomore, John Foley said, “It’s been a gift, to be able to come out here and compete and do all the things we love to do in our free time. It’s been sort of taken it day by day and enjoying the time we have for sure the guys.”

Mauthe chipped in, “Being able to be there and play matches and let my parents watch me whether it is on a live stream or in person just in some capacity this season in particular has brought about those priorities.”

Gilbert added, “Extremely grateful that this stuff has gone away just enough for us to play tennis, even with masks.”

The Blugolds still have one goal left to accomplish this season

Gilbert asserted, “Uh that’s easy, beat Whitewater! We’ll consider this season a success if we can beat Whitewater so I mean as I’ve said it hasn’t happened in the three years I’ve been here, now four.”

Mauthe agreed, “We have a huge match this weekend against Whitewater and that’s been kind of the target for us this whole season, before the season started you know, that’s a win we want to get.”

Foley added, “Of course I want to kick their butts but it’s all about the fun of it, competing and giving it all we got so I’m very much looking forward to what we can do.”

The Blugolds will get their chance this Saturday as they travel to UW-Whitewater to take on the Warhawks.

