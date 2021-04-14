COVID-19 vaccine provided to those unable to leave home

LA CROSSE, Wis. (RELEASE) -In Wisconsin, all residents are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Health Department and all local vaccinators are committed to creating opportunities to vaccinate as many community members as possible, in an equitable manner.

Community and faith-based organizations, employers, healthcare systems and providers, public health agencies, and policy makers all have a part in helping to achieve fair and equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

La Crosse County Health& Human Services, in partnership with Inclusa and Gundersen Health System, are facilitating COVID-19 vaccine distribution for residents who are unable to leave their homes due to medical conditions.

This effort will begin on Thursday April 15 and may continue in the weeks to come dependent on the need.

This partnership allows us to compile our resources to provide vaccine access to individuals who otherwise would not have access and who may be considered high-risk. It is estimated that 20 vaccinations will be provided on the first day of outreach and the Pfizer vaccine will be provided to these residents. We thank each of these agencies for their partnership and combining resources to make this vaccination effort possible.

