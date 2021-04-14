Advertisement

Eau Claire County COVID-19, stroke patient heads home after three months in the hospital

Steven Berg heads home after three months in the hospital with COVID-19 and a stoke.
Steven Berg heads home after three months in the hospital with COVID-19 and a stoke.
By Molly Gardner
Published: Apr. 14, 2021
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -After three months in the hospital with COVID-19 and a stroke, an Eau Claire County man is finally going home, on his birthday.

Steven Berg tested positive for COVID-19 back in January and a few days later he was admitted to the hospital because he was having trouble breathing.

While in the hospital he also suffered a stroke.

These last few months, Berg has been working on recovering from COVID, along with getting strength back from the stroke.

Berg said the strength to pull him through the last few months was all because of his wife.

“I was pretty lucky... pretty lucky that i had a wife that was so observant and so caring.”

Berg says he couldn’t wait to go home and see his kids.

He still has to be on an oxygen tank, but is hoping to recover fully at home.

