Eau Claire Memorial student receives perfect ACT score

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -It’s a test that every high school student dreads taking, but one Eau Claire student did it perfectly.

Audrey Hoelscher, a junior at Eau Claire Memorial High School got a perfect ACT score of 36.

This is Hoelscher’s second time taking the ACT, the first time she received a 35.

Hoelscher says it was shocking to receive the score, but it opens up a lot of opportunities for her in the future.

“I was shocked. I couldn’t believe it at all. It’s definitely taken a long time to really sink in what it means. I can go to any college that I want and that’s pretty exciting to me to just have all those opportunities available.”

Hoelscher says she has no concrete plans yet, but is looking at potentially going to college in Michigan.

