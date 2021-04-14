Advertisement

Eau Claire Memorial student receives perfect ACT score

Audrey Hoelscher, an Eau Claire Memorial High School student, received a perfect ACT score.
Audrey Hoelscher, an Eau Claire Memorial High School student, received a perfect ACT score.(WEAU)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -It’s a test that every high school student dreads taking, but one Eau Claire student did it perfectly.

Audrey Hoelscher, a junior at Eau Claire Memorial High School got a perfect ACT score of 36.

This is Hoelscher’s second time taking the ACT, the first time she received a 35.

Hoelscher says it was shocking to receive the score, but it opens up a lot of opportunities for her in the future.

“I was shocked. I couldn’t believe it at all. It’s definitely taken a long time to really sink in what it means. I can go to any college that I want and that’s pretty exciting to me to just have all those opportunities available.”

Hoelscher says she has no concrete plans yet, but is looking at potentially going to college in Michigan.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brooklyn Center's mayor announces two resignations in response to the Daunte Wright shooting.
GRAPHIC: Minnesota cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
Mai Xiong
Eau Claire City Council member steps down
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Outside the home of Friday night's shooting in Rusk County that left 36-year-old Jesse O'Brien...
36-year-old man found dead in Rusk County, father in custody

Latest News

COVID vaccination
Is it safe to vaccinate children?
Steven Berg heads home after three months in the hospital with COVID-19 and a stoke.
Eau Claire County COVID-19, stroke patient heads home after three months in the hospital
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
Ziegler replaces Roggensack as Supreme Court chief justice