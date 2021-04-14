Interim city manager extension, parklets & scooters on Eau Claire City Council agenda

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Parklets and scooters were on the Eau Claire City Council agenda Tuesday as well as extending the search for a new city manager.

The city is looking for a replacement since Dale Peters retired in October. Dave Solberg is serving as interim city manager. The council agreed to extend Solberg’s interim period for six more months.

The city had narrowed the search to three finalists in January. However, the city’s initial choice turned the job down.

The council unanimously passed an ordinance to allow restaurants to expand outdoor seating into one curbside parking stall or “parklet” next to their buildings.

The move is a way restaurants can expand capacity while exercising social distancing during warmer months. These “parklet cafes” would be allowed to operate from now until the end of October.

The council also passed by a unanimous vote an ordinance to regulate electric scooter rental services in the city.

State law allows them to operate within cities. Eau Claire already prohibits people riding scooters on trails or sidewalks downtown and in the Water Street District.

City officials say two scooter rental companies have approached the city about operating in Eau Claire.

