Investigation open after racist message found in Viterbo University restroom

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Viterbo University has opened an internal investigation after threatening and racist messages were found written on the door of a women’s restroom in a campus residence hall.

Executive Vice President of Student Success Rick Trietley says the messages were found early Monday morning and the university is working with the La Crosse Police Department and a forensic handwriting expert.

Trietley adds that they have installed additional security cameras, added security personnel, held campus listening sessions and undertaken other initiatives in response.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Viterbo campus security.

